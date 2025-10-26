403
Forty-seventh ASEAN summit kicks off in Malaysia
(MENAFN) The 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) commenced Sunday in Malaysia, celebrating the bloc’s first expansion in 26 years with the official admission of Timor-Leste as its 11th member.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is chairing the summit for the fifth time since 1967, is hosting the event, which runs through Tuesday. During the opening ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, leaders participated in a signing ceremony formally welcoming Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, which first applied for membership in 2011 and obtained observer status in 2022.
ASEAN, established in Bangkok on August 8, 1967, currently includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The summit brings together leaders from ASEAN member states along with top officials from the U.S., South Africa, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, and other key partners under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”
U.S. President Donald Trump is attending the summit, where he will join Prime Minister Anwar in witnessing the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, following deadly border clashes in July.
Timor-Leste, a nation of 1.3 million people that gained independence in 2002, is the first country to join ASEAN since Cambodia was admitted in 1999.
