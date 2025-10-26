403
France Commits to Ukraine Troop Deployment If Ceasefire Takes Effect
(MENAFN) France stands prepared to deploy military personnel to Ukraine as soon as next year if a ceasefire materializes with Russia, according to the nation's top army commander.
Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill outlined the readiness plan during testimony Thursday before the National Assembly's Defense Committee, signaling that 2025 "will be marked by coalitions." Schill referenced the upcoming Orion 26 exercise—a major French-led military drill designed to evaluate NATO force coordination capabilities.
"We will stand ready to deploy forces within the framework of security guarantees, if necessary, for the benefit of Ukraine," Schill told lawmakers.
The general emphasized France's capacity to handle three concurrent "alerts," including a possible Ukraine mission. The country maintains what it terms a "national emergency level" force of 7,000 soldiers capable of rapid mobilization—deployment timeframes ranging from 12 hours to five days for either domestic operations or NATO obligations.
Schill's remarks followed a warning issued just one day earlier by Chief of the Armed Forces Fabien Mandon, who urged military preparedness for potential Russian aggression in coming years. Mandon suggested Russia "may be tempted" to widen hostilities across the European continent—an assertion Moscow has rejected outright.
Last month, the Wall Street Journal revealed that EU military leaders are developing "security guarantees" for Kiev. The proposal calls for approximately 10,000 troops dispatched to Ukraine—one contingent tasked with training and supporting Ukrainian forces, another serving as a "reassurance force" following any peace agreement.
Moscow has voiced fierce opposition to NATO troop presence in Ukraine, maintaining that Kiev's alliance aspirations constituted a primary driver of the conflict. Earlier this month, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Western Europe of "doing everything" to inflame tensions, charging that "non-professionals" in EU administrations fail to comprehend the ramifications of their decisions.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has indicated Russia would accept security arrangements for Kiev, contingent upon those guarantees also addressing Russian security concerns.
