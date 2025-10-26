403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lost artwork of Dali gets sold for tens of thousands
(MENAFN) A Salvador Dali artwork purchased for £150 ($195) by an antique and art dealer during a house clearance has fetched tens of thousands of dollars at auction.
The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is a mixed-media illustration of the Arabian Nights created with watercolour paint and felt-tip pen, and was discovered in a house in Cambridge. It was authenticated by a Dali expert before being sold by Cheffin Auctioneers for an amount believed to exceed the estimated £20,000–£30,000 ($26,000–$39,000).
The auction house noted that the work is part of a planned series of 500 pieces reflecting Middle Eastern folktales, commissioned by a wealthy Italian couple. Gabrielle Downie of Cheffin said the seller, who wished to remain anonymous, had traced the piece to a Sotheby’s sale in the 1990s, where it was fully attributed to Dali.
Downie added that the 38cm by 29cm (15in by 11in) work is unusual and highlights a different side of Dali’s watercolour practice. Of the 500 intended works, only 100 were completed; half remained with the publishing house Rizzoli, while the other 50 stayed with the Italian family who commissioned them. The recently auctioned painting likely came from this latter batch, which had been lost by the publishers.
The piece, Vecchio Sultano, is a mixed-media illustration of the Arabian Nights created with watercolour paint and felt-tip pen, and was discovered in a house in Cambridge. It was authenticated by a Dali expert before being sold by Cheffin Auctioneers for an amount believed to exceed the estimated £20,000–£30,000 ($26,000–$39,000).
The auction house noted that the work is part of a planned series of 500 pieces reflecting Middle Eastern folktales, commissioned by a wealthy Italian couple. Gabrielle Downie of Cheffin said the seller, who wished to remain anonymous, had traced the piece to a Sotheby’s sale in the 1990s, where it was fully attributed to Dali.
Downie added that the 38cm by 29cm (15in by 11in) work is unusual and highlights a different side of Dali’s watercolour practice. Of the 500 intended works, only 100 were completed; half remained with the publishing house Rizzoli, while the other 50 stayed with the Italian family who commissioned them. The recently auctioned painting likely came from this latter batch, which had been lost by the publishers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment