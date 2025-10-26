403
Harris Signals Another Presidential Campaign
(MENAFN) Kamala Harris, the former United States Vice President, has left the door open to another presidential campaign following her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
During an interview aired Saturday, the 61-year-old politician expressed confidence that Americans will witness a female president "in their lifetime." When questioned directly about her own potential candidacy, Harris responded with a single word: "Possibly," though she clarified no final decision has been reached regarding a 2028 bid.
"I am not done. I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it's in my bones. And there are many ways to serve. I have not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I'm doing right now," Harris stated.
Interviewers challenged Harris on her electoral prospects, noting bookmakers currently rank her behind entertainment personalities including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the former professional wrestler turned Hollywood star, in speculative 2028 odds.
Harris dismissed such metrics entirely, declaring: "I've never listened to polls. If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office or my second office, and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here in this interview."
Harris secured the Democratic nomination last year under extraordinary circumstances—Joe Biden withdrew from the race after a catastrophic debate performance against Trump that raised widespread alarm about his cognitive sharpness and age. Despite becoming the party's standard-bearer, Harris ultimately suffered a decisive November loss to Trump.
With the next presidential contest still three years distant, media speculation has already begun circulating potential Democratic challengers. Alongside Harris, names frequently mentioned include California's governor Gavin Newsom and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
On the Republican side, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considered frontrunners for their party's nomination. Trump has occasionally suggested pursuing a third term, though the U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibits any president from winning more than two elections.
