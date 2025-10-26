403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Baccalaureate Launches New Community Inspiration Award
(MENAFN- OMC) India, 24 October 2025 – The International Baccalaureate (IB) has launched its inaugural Community Inspiration Award during the IB Global Conference in The Hague, Netherlands.
This new global initiative marks the IB’s first formal award programme honouring outstanding individuals across its worldwide community who have demonstrated excellence and made a significant impact in advancing the IB’s mission. Starting in 2026, three exceptional recipients will be recognised each year — one representing each of the IB’s global regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Americas, and Africa, Europe and the Middle East (EMEA).
For 57 years, the IB has celebrated educators, students, alumni, and other community members who bring its mission to life and make a difference locally and globally. This new award formalises that recognition on an individual level, shining a light on those who truly exemplify IB values through their voice, impact, innovation and shared humanity.
“Today, thousands of our community members across APAC are advancing the IB mission in new and inspiring ways — from driving technology and innovation to fostering greater intercultural understanding in a changing world," said Stefanie Leong, Head of Development and Recognition, Asia Pacific at the IB. “Their compassion, creativity and leadership continue to reflect the very best of what IB stands for and shape the future of our community. We are excited to celebrate these individuals and their impact through this new award.”
Nominations for the 2026 awards are now open until 14 November 2025. Eligible nominees include individuals from the IB community of candidates and World Schools – such as students, alumni, parents, educators, and administrators – or anyone with direct ties to an IB school, association, network or system.
Nominees will be evaluated by a judging committee based on four criteria that reflect the spirit of the IB:
• Use of Voice – How the nominee uses their voice effectively – whether locally, nationally, or globally – to support the IB’s mission and advocate for “more IB”.
• Impact – How the nominee’s role and contributions demonstrate sustained impact reflective of IB community values.
• Innovation – How the nominee takes risks and overcomes obstacles to drive innovation, in line with the IB learner profile.
• Shared Humanity – How the nominee exemplifies the qualities of being human, such as care, compassion and open-mindedness.
Award recipients will be honoured at IB Global Conferences within their respective regions. The Asia-Pacific awardee will be announced at the Asia-Pacific IB Global Conference in March 2026.
For more information about the award and nomination process, please visit the official IB website.
This new global initiative marks the IB’s first formal award programme honouring outstanding individuals across its worldwide community who have demonstrated excellence and made a significant impact in advancing the IB’s mission. Starting in 2026, three exceptional recipients will be recognised each year — one representing each of the IB’s global regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Americas, and Africa, Europe and the Middle East (EMEA).
For 57 years, the IB has celebrated educators, students, alumni, and other community members who bring its mission to life and make a difference locally and globally. This new award formalises that recognition on an individual level, shining a light on those who truly exemplify IB values through their voice, impact, innovation and shared humanity.
“Today, thousands of our community members across APAC are advancing the IB mission in new and inspiring ways — from driving technology and innovation to fostering greater intercultural understanding in a changing world," said Stefanie Leong, Head of Development and Recognition, Asia Pacific at the IB. “Their compassion, creativity and leadership continue to reflect the very best of what IB stands for and shape the future of our community. We are excited to celebrate these individuals and their impact through this new award.”
Nominations for the 2026 awards are now open until 14 November 2025. Eligible nominees include individuals from the IB community of candidates and World Schools – such as students, alumni, parents, educators, and administrators – or anyone with direct ties to an IB school, association, network or system.
Nominees will be evaluated by a judging committee based on four criteria that reflect the spirit of the IB:
• Use of Voice – How the nominee uses their voice effectively – whether locally, nationally, or globally – to support the IB’s mission and advocate for “more IB”.
• Impact – How the nominee’s role and contributions demonstrate sustained impact reflective of IB community values.
• Innovation – How the nominee takes risks and overcomes obstacles to drive innovation, in line with the IB learner profile.
• Shared Humanity – How the nominee exemplifies the qualities of being human, such as care, compassion and open-mindedness.
Award recipients will be honoured at IB Global Conferences within their respective regions. The Asia-Pacific awardee will be announced at the Asia-Pacific IB Global Conference in March 2026.
For more information about the award and nomination process, please visit the official IB website.
OMC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment