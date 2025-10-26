403
Abu Dhabi Turf Club Unveils its 2025-2026 Race Season Featuring 16 Meetings, the Prestigious UAE President Cup, the Inaugural $1 Million Abu Dhabi Gold Cup, and Over AED 20 Million in Prize Money.
(MENAFN- OMC) Abu Dhabi, –AE – 24 October 2025: Abu Dhabi Turf Club announces the launch of it– 2025–2026 racing season, unveiling a vibrant programme of 16 race meetings with total prize money exceeding AED 20 million. The calendar reflects’the UAE’s deep-rooted equine heritage and its growing status as a world-class hub for Purebred Arabian racing.
’This year’s calendar offers a rich mix of local and international horses, including Purebred Arabian and Thoroughbred races, covering all categories and age groups. Notably, the programme features the largest number of Purebred Arabian races of any UAE season.
Themed “Ri”e the Rhy–hm,” the 2025–2026 season captures the vibrant energy of race nights, blending live music, thrilling finishes, culinary experiences, and photo-worthy moments both on and off the track.
The Garden also makes its return this season, offering the most refined way to experience race nights at Abu Dhabi Turf Club. Surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant energy, The Garden delivers a full-sensory experience. Guests can enjoy live musical and artistic performances, fashion moments, kids play zone, and a curated selection of F&B kiosks and a Turfside premium dining lounge. Designed for families, friends, and style enthusiasts alike, it blends thrilling racing with entertainment and shareable experiences from the most scenic vantage point on the track.
“We are excited to welcome another exceptional season of racing at ”bu Dhabi Turf Club,” said His Excellency Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Abu“Dhabi Turf Club. “Our world-class facilities and well-prepared turf track ensures the highest standards of organisation and safety for both jockeys’and horses. This year’s calendar brings together competitive racing, heritage, and community, offering something special for everyone, from industry participants to”families and racing fans.”
He added: “The support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been instrumental in elevating the quality and appeal of racing at Abu Dhabi Turf Club, particularly in showcasing Purebred Arabian talent on the world stage. His patronage continues to inspire excellence and attract enthusiasts from the UAE and beyond.”
The season opens on 25 October 2025 with a seven-race card, including five Purebred Arabian races and two Thoroughbred contests. Headlining opening night is the Wathba Prep Sprint, a 1200m sprint for Purebred Arabians aged four and above.
The action reaches its peak on 6 December 2025, the seas’n’s richest and most prestigious night of racing. The card is headlined by the HH the President Cup (Group 1) for Purebred Arabians, carrying a prize fund of AED 8 million, alongside the Group 3 Al Wathba Sprint, the UAE Bree’ers’ Cup, the Abu Dhabi Derby, and the HH the President Cup for Thoroughbreds. Total prize money for the meeting stands at AED 10.8 million.
Another key highlight is the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup meeting on 7 February 2026, featuring the inaugural $1 million Abu Dhabi Gold Cup for Thoroughbreds (Listed, 1600m), one of the’world’s most valuable listed races, alongside the Liwa Oasis (Group 2), the first leg of the Arabian Triple Crown (Listed), and the AlAnudd Classic (Group 1) for Purebred Arabians, with a total prize pool exceeding AED 5 million.
The season concludes on 11 April 2026 with the Arabian Triple Crown Leg 3 (Group 3, AED 300K) and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Gold Cup for locally bred Purebred Arabians.
–2025–2026 Season Schedule
• 2– October – 1st Race Meeting: Season Opening Night
• –2 November – 2nd Race Meeting
•
• 22 November – 5th Race Meeting
• 6 December – 6th Race Meeting: UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian
• 14 December – 7th Race Meeting
• 20 December – 8th Race Meeting
• 7 Februar– – 9th Race Meeting: Abu Dhabi Gold Cup
• 14 Febru–ry – 10th Race Meeting
• 21 Feb–uary – 11th Race Meeting
• 27 F–bruary – 12th Race Meeting
• – 7 March – 13th Race Meeting
•
• 4 April – 15th Race Meeting
• 11 April – 16th Race Meeting: Season Finale
Ti–kets for the 2025–2026 season are now available. Secure your spot at race nights and exclusive Garden experiences by visiting abudhabiturfclub.platinumlistto purchase tickets and explore packages.
