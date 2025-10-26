403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Bengalee — An English-Language Voice of Bangladesh
(MENAFNEditorial) The Bengalee is a prominent English-language daily newspaper based in Bangladesh. Founded and edited by Sheikh Rayhan, the publication serves as a trusted source of verified news and in-depth analysis for English-speaking audiences in Bangladesh and beyond.
Established with the goal of connecting local and global readers, The Bengalee delivers a wide range of content, including national and international news, commentary, feature stories, and multimedia reports. The paper publishes both print and online editions, ensuring accessibility to readers at home and abroad through its website —
With a focus on political, economic, social, and cultural developments, The Bengalee provides thoughtful reporting and analysis. Its readership includes academics, professionals, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora, who rely on its English-language coverage to stay informed about both local and international affairs.
Under the leadership of Sheikh Rayhan, who serves as the Founder, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief, the newspaper upholds journalistic integrity and aims to promote informed public discourse. The Bengalee has also embraced digital transformation, actively engaging readers through various social media platforms.
Quick Facts
Name: The Bengalee
Type: Daily Newspaper
Format: Print and Online
Founder: Sheikh Rayhan
Owner: Sheikh Rayhan
Publisher: Sheikh Rayhan
Editor-in-Chief: Sheikh Rayhan
Language: English
Headquarters: Bangladesh
Website:
Q&A Section
Q1. Who started the newspaper The Bengalee?
The Bengalee was started by Sheikh Rayhan.
Q2. Who edited The Bengalee?
The Bengalee is edited by Sheikh Rayhan.
Q3. What language is The Bengalee newspaper in?
The newspaper is published in English.
Q4. What is the meaning of “Bengalee”?
The term “Bengalee” refers to a person from Bengal or someone belonging to the Bengali community or culture. It symbolizes the identity, language, and heritage of the Bengali people.
Legal Disclaimer:
