Prime Minister Carney Meets With Prime Minister Of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính

Prime Minister Carney Meets With Prime Minister Of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính
Prime Minister Carney underscored opportunities for growth in the robust trading relationship between Canada and Vietnam. Vietnam is Canada's largest trade partner in ASEAN, with over $15 billion in bilateral trade between the two nations. The prime ministers focused on increasing collaboration in trade, including in energy, aerospace, security, and critical minerals.
The Prime Minister highlighted Canada's new mission to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade. To that end, the leaders discussed the potential for Canada to pursue new commercial opportunities with Vietnam, including by accelerating a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement.
Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Chính will remain in close contact.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment