In Just a Few Days The Online Trading World Gathers at iFX EXPO Asia 2025
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Hong Kong, October 23rd, 2025.- The wait is nearly over. From 26–28 October, iFX EXPO Asia 2025 returns to Hong Kong, bringing together the most influential minds and brands in online trading, fintech, payments, and liquidity under one roof.
More than 4,000 professionals, including brokers, IBs, affiliates, fintech pioneers, and service providers, will converge to connect, collaborate, and shape the next chapter of the industry. With a sold-out expo floor and over 150 global exhibitors, attendees can expect to see the latest innovations and forge new partnerships that will define 2025 and beyond.
The Experience Begins at PIER1929
The show opens on 26 October with the Official Welcome Party at PIER1929, a vibrant evening that sets the tone for the days ahead. It’s where early networking begins, connections form, and the energy of iFX EXPO takes hold.
Day 1 / 27 October: Business in Motion
Doors open at AsiaWorld-Expo (Hall 2) to a packed show floor featuring industry leaders such as ATFX, B2Broker, EC Markets, MetaQuotes, Peska Wallet, and ZFX. Across two stages, the Speaker Hall and the Idea Hub, thought leaders from organizations including the AIHK, New York Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Gold Exchange, and the Hong Kong Web3 Association will tackle the big topics shaping global finance, from AI in trading to regulatory evolution and liquidity transformation.
The day concludes with the Night Party at Hutong, offering panoramic views of Hong Ko’g’s skyline and an opportunity for deeper business conversations.
Day 2 / 28 October: Insight and Opportunity
The second day sustains the momentum with fresh opportunities to finalise deals and connect with new partners. Expect deep-dive sessions on prop trading, Asia-Pacific regulation, digital assets, and client acquisition strategies. Speakers from ZFX, AWS, J.P. Morgan, Axi, and others will deliver insights designed to drive growth for brokers and fintechs in the year ahead.
Final Call to Register Online
Whether you’re a broker, affiliate, technology provider, or payment partner, iFX EXPO Asia 2025 is the place to be.
With the event just days away, this is your final chance to secure your place at the indust’y’s most anticipated gathering through online registration.’Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with the people who matter to your business, learn the latest in online trading, and generate high-quality leads to fuel your pipeline.
Skip the on-site queues and register online today.
