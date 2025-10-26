Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thai, Cambodia Leaders Sign Expanded Ceasefire Deal With Trump Present

2025-10-26 04:15:20
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an enhanced ceasefire deal on Sunday in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who intervened in July to bring an end to their deadly five-day border conflict.

The agreement was signed soon after Trump's arrival at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur.

It builds on a truce reached three months ago after Trump called the then leaders of the two countries and urged them to end hostilities or risk putting their respective trade talks with Washington on hold.

