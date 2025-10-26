'Victory Doesn't See Gender': Meet First UAE Woman To Compete For World Powerboat Title

A few months ago, Alya Abdulsalam became the first Emirati woman to compete in the gruelling Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship held in Norway and Italy, marking a significant milestone not only in her career but also in pushing forward Emirati women in sports.

Alya's story began on the shores of the UAE, where the sound of waves blends with the breeze of dawn. She was once the little girl who held her father's hand, watching the sea as it roared through the racing course.

Her passion for water sports started with small steps in the sand. She used to gaze at her father, Abdulsalam Fairouz, with admiration as he organised major championships such as the President's Cup and the Formula 2 World Powerboat Championship between 2000 and 2009. It was there that her love for adventure and speed was born.

With a nostalgic smile, Alya told Khaleej Times:“My love for the sea started from childhood. I've always had a spirit of adventure. Watching my father work passionately in the championships made me realise that my future belonged to this blue world.”

This summer, the wind carried her to Tønsberg, Norway, a city that became her gateway to a dream. There, at the boat workshop owned by Frode Sundsdal, she took the wheel for the first time and faced the rush of water head-on.“Everyone saw my ability to handle the boat, and my father decided then to establish a team for me,” she said.

Holding the wheel for the first time was no ordinary feeling.“It was a mix of excitement and caution,” she recalled,“because a girl driving a high-speed powerboat was unheard of in our region.”

The journey wasn't easy. Alya initially faced skeptical looks and hesitant comments on social media. Yet she never wavered.“After I participated in the UAE Championship as the first Emirati and Arab woman in this field, those question marks turned into admiration and encouragement,” she said proudly.

Forged by the sea

Success, she explained, isn't just about driving, it's about fitness, focus, and quick reflexes.“These skills helped me achieve sixth place in the last round I competed in,” she noted, her voice carrying the precision of a true racer who weighs every second of the race.

She recalled an unforgettable moment:“In one race, the male competitors didn't give me enough room to overtake. It was an added challenge because I was the only woman there. But on the final lap, I passed three boats at once... that small victory was the start of my big confidence,” she shared, noting:“I realised then that victory doesn't recognise gender, only determination.”

Alya described her participation in the World Championship as her turning point.“I finished 11th out of 17 boats and ranked 19th worldwide out of 33. I consider it an Arab achievement for every ambitious girl who dares to dream.”

Supporters along the journey

Alya warmly acknowledges those who stood by her:“My father was my first and greatest supporter, both financially and emotionally. Then came the UAE Marine Sports Federation, the Ministry of Sports, Mubadala Excellence Programme which gave me great confidence Nirvana Tourism for logistical support, and Aesthetic Clinics for taking care of my health before and after races.”

Her eyes lit up as she recalled her first official race in Norway. She said:“I finished fifth in the Scandinavian Championship. That was the first time I truly felt the meaning of representing my homeland when I saw the UAE flag rise above the waves.”

Alya has a message to every young girl with a dream:“Don't hesitate to take the leap. Passion and determination are the real fuel for success. Sports doesn't distinguish between men and women, only between those who act and those who watch.”

The pride of 'Abu Alya'

Meanwhile, Abdulsalam, who is now more known as 'Abu Alya', is filled with wisdom and nostalgia. He said:“I raced alongside great champions like Badr Harib, Khalfan Suhail, the late Salem Al Khattal, and Obaid Al Shamsi. In the '90s, the tournaments were like epics, and with teams like Victory Team and Abu Dhabi Formula, the competition was fierce.”

Looking at today's sports scene, he observed,“Technology has advanced greatly, but we must sustain our legacy and build a new generation. We once had the strongest championship in the Middle East, the President's Cup for Formula 2 boats - which produced world champions like Thani Ateeq Al Qamzi.”

“Today, when I see my daughter racing internationally, I feel the torch has passed to worthy hands,” he said with pride.

“When I watched her last world championship race in Italy through the GoPro camera inside her boat, I saw confidence and precision in every move. That's when I knew we were very close to achieving the big dream. Alya is sailing steadily toward greatness.”