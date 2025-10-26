QNB's Operations Control Policies & Procedures Department Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce that its Policies and Procedures Department within the Operations Control Division has been officially awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems.

This recognition, granted by an internationally accredited certification body, underscores QNB's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, process efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification confirms that the QNB's Policies and Procedures Department has implemented a robust and globally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) that meets the highest international standards. This achievement reflects the department's strategic focus on continuous improvement, risk management, and quality-driven governance across all operational frameworks.

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 is more than a certification; it's a statement of QNB's culture of excellence. It validates the systematic, transparent, and customer-focused approach that drives how we design, implement, and enhance our internal processes. This recognition reinforces QNB's position as a benchmark for quality and reliability in the financial sector.”

With this certification, the department strengthens QNB's ability to ensure consistency and quality across all operational and procedural frameworks; enhance efficiency and compliance and also reduce duplication and error. It also promotes a culture of continuous improvement and accountability, while increasing stakeholder confidence through independent validation of internal standards and supporting QNB's wider vision of operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Through ISO 9001:2015, QNB is not only achieving a one milestone but it an ongoing commitment to maintaining and improving quality through regular audits, performance measurement, and feedback-driven enhancement.

This achievement reinforces QNB's dedication to delivering excellence in every operational process, ensuring the bank continues to meet and exceed both international standards and customer expectations.

One of the most valuable banking brands in the region, QNB Group operates in more than 28 countries across Asia, Europe and Africa, providing tailored banking products and services, supported by a workforce of over 31,000 professionals.