Haidan, Quick Nick Capture Diamond Round Honours

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Saeed Haidan clinched the top honours in the Diamond Round during the fifth round of the ninth edition of the Longines Hathab Championship – Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena. Haidan clocked 32.83 seconds astride Quick Nick, while Saudi rider Khaled Al-Eid finished second with a time of 34.34 seconds on Q Line. Hamad Nasser Al-Qadi was third in 38.98 seconds on Edison.

In the 120cm Bronze Round, Jaber Rashid Al-Amri took first place in 44.74 seconds on Apollon. Khaled Al-Hadi finished second in 46.02 seconds on Capion, while Hamad Nasser Al-Qadi came third on Deep Water in 50.79 seconds. In the Bronze Round team event, The Dome emerged victorious, followed by Ajwad and Al Adaid Al Shaqab.

In the 90cm Future Riders competition, Sultan Jassim Al-Suwaidi secured first place on Violet. Fahad Talal Al-Nuaimi finished second on Croat, and Mohammed Al-Mutairi came third astride Baccarat.

Hamad Nasser Al-Marri won the preliminary test title with 68.333 points, while Hajar Khan claimed the Level 2 preliminary title with 70.000 points. Mohammed Faisal Al Marri topped the Junior Level 2 preliminary test with 68.621 points, and Michelle Grimes took first place in the Level 1 dressage round with 74.817 points.