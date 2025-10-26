403
Bus fire gets intensified by hundreds of smartphones in India
(MENAFN) A tragic bus fire in southern India killed at least 20 people after a collision with a motorcycle ruptured the bus’s fuel tank, triggering an explosion, local reports say. Eyewitnesses described passengers struggling to escape as locals rushed to pull survivors from the burning vehicle.
Forensic officials reported that the bus was carrying 234 smartphones, whose lithium-ion batteries likely intensified the fire once damaged. “The bus batteries, presence of flammable furnishings in the bus and the cargo consisting of cell phones aggravated the fire leading to the tragic event,” said Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patel.
Electrical batteries for the bus’s air conditioning system also exploded, further worsening the blaze, according to P Venkataraman, director-general of the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Department. The smartphones, valued at 4.6 million Indian rupees ($52,377), were being shipped from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for an e-commerce company.
Lithium-ion batteries are prone to “thermal runaway,” a rapid, uncontrollable rise in temperature that can ignite nearby batteries and is difficult to extinguish with conventional methods.
Authorities have launched an investigation into possible negligent driving. The bus driver fled the scene, and the motorcyclist is reported among the deceased. The incident highlights the ongoing safety issues in India’s road transport sector, which frequently sees overcrowded buses and led the world in road accident deaths last year.
