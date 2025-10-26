403
National Museum Of Korea Set To Open Islamic Art Gallery
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Museum of Korea will open a new permanent exhibition dedicated to Islamic history and culture next month, offering visitors a glimpse into one of the world's most influential civilisations.
In collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar, the Islamic gallery will open Nov 22 on the third floor of the museum's World Art Gallery.
