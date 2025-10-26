403
Trump Increases Canadian Tariffs
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced a 10% hike in tariffs on Canadian imports on Saturday, citing a “fraudulent” commercial that featured former President Ronald Reagan and aired during the World Series.
Trump revealed that "legal options" are currently being examined in response to the incident. He claimed that "Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs."
According to The Reagan Foundation, they "created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan.
The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address," and "did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The primary goal of the "fraud," Trump asserted, was Ottawa’s attempt to have the US Supreme Court “rescue” them regarding tariffs that Canada has historically implemented to "hurt" Washington.
However, he added that the United States is now able to defend itself from "high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs," as well as similar measures from other countries.
"Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t," Trump emphasized.
He further remarked that although the misleading commercial was supposed to be withdrawn at once, Ottawa still permitted it to air "last night" during the World Series, even after realizing "it was a FRAUD." Trump denounced this as a "serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act."
