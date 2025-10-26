403
Cambodia, Thailand Seal Peace Deal to End Tensions
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Thailand have officially entered into a peace accord in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, aiming to settle their prolonged territorial conflict.
"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," stated US President Donald Trump during the signing event, which was also attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The pact, endorsed during the 47th ASEAN Summit, calls for the liberation of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war.
"Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures," Trump affirmed.
The border conflict had intensified into lethal confrontations in July, forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.
A truce mediated by Trump and Anwar successfully halted the hostilities, with both nations subsequently collaborating on steps to de-escalate tensions.
"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump further remarked.
Prime Minister Manet expressed appreciation to Trump for his diplomatic efforts, revealing that he has nominated the US leader for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of the Cambodian people.
Cambodia had already put forth Trump’s nomination for the annual distinction in August.
Manet also praised China and several other nations for backing the peace initiative.
He reiterated Cambodia’s dedication to the accord, emphasizing the country’s resolve to "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples."
