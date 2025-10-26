403
Erhurman Reaffirms Stance on Political Equality for Turkish Cypriots
(MENAFN) The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Tufan Erhurman, declared on Friday that the Turkish Cypriot community will never yield on the matter of political equality.
In a statement to a news agency after a handover ceremony in Lefkosa, Erhurman emphasized that the Turkish Cypriot side will not reopen discussions on rights that are already safeguarded by United Nations Security Council resolutions.
“Political equality is my vital red line. It cannot be up for negotiation,” he stated firmly. He added that “whenever it becomes a bargaining chip, the Greek Cypriot leadership uses it as a pretext to withdraw from the table.”
Erhurman pointed out that the Greek Cypriot authorities have consistently demonstrated reluctance to share governance throughout the long history of peace talks.
He called on the United Nations to uphold its promises, referencing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks following the Crans-Montana discussions, which stressed that any upcoming negotiation process should be conducted within a specific timeframe.
Highlighting the robust democratic culture of the Turkish Cypriot population, Erhurman noted that despite differing opinions in parliament, mutual respect always prevails, and “our citizens have a deep sense of democracy and tolerance.”
Reaffirming his earlier comment that “there are no losers in this election,” Erhurman said, “The Turkish Cypriot people won, our children won, our brotherhood won. I never favor language that divides society into winners and losers.”
