Carney Expresses Readiness to Resume Trump Trade Talks
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Friday that he is prepared to reopen trade discussions following US President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to terminate the negotiations.
The cancellation came after the province of Ontario released an anti-tariff advertisement that angered Trump.
“We can’t control the trade policy of the United States,” Carney stated at an airport in Ottawa before leaving for an Asian tour to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, an event notably focused on advocating free trade.
Trump reportedly became furious over an advertisement featuring the late US President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.
The campaign was strategically directed at Republicans, many of whom deeply admire Reagan. Ontario allocated CAN$75 million for this advertising initiative.
Carney explained that both countries had achieved “detailed and constructive progress” toward easing trade restrictions on multiple goods.
“We stand ready to pick up on that progress when the Americans are ready to have those discussions because it will be to the benefit of workers in the United States (and) workers in Canada,” he added.
Trump labeled the advertisement as “fake” and attacked Canada in a post shared on his Truth Social platform.
In an effort to promote Canadian trade globally, Carney boarded a flight to Malaysia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, before continuing to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.
