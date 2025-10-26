403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deposed president of Madagascar gets stripped of citizenship
(MENAFN) Former Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina, who was removed from power in a coup last week, has been stripped of his Malagasy citizenship by the new regime. The decision, signed by Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, cites local laws stating that individuals who acquire foreign nationality automatically lose their Malagasy citizenship.
Rajoelina, 51, obtained French citizenship a decade ago, sparking controversy over his eligibility in the 2023 presidential election. Despite the calls for disqualification, he ran and won.
Following weeks of protests over chronic power and water shortages, the military, led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, seized control of the government.
Rajoelina has reportedly gone into hiding for his safety, with his current whereabouts unknown. Prior to the election, he defended his French nationality, saying it was acquired discreetly to facilitate his children’s education in France.
The recent unrest was fueled by demonstrations led by the youth movement Gen Z Mada, inspired by global anti-government protests, including those in Nepal. The situation escalated after Rajoelina’s government responded with violence. Attempts to quell dissent, including the sacking of his energy minister and dissolving his government, failed to satisfy protesters seeking a democratic transition.
Instead, the standoff culminated in the elite military unit, commanded by Randrianirina, taking control. The new leadership has since been sworn in and announced plans to hold national elections within the next two years.
Rajoelina, 51, obtained French citizenship a decade ago, sparking controversy over his eligibility in the 2023 presidential election. Despite the calls for disqualification, he ran and won.
Following weeks of protests over chronic power and water shortages, the military, led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, seized control of the government.
Rajoelina has reportedly gone into hiding for his safety, with his current whereabouts unknown. Prior to the election, he defended his French nationality, saying it was acquired discreetly to facilitate his children’s education in France.
The recent unrest was fueled by demonstrations led by the youth movement Gen Z Mada, inspired by global anti-government protests, including those in Nepal. The situation escalated after Rajoelina’s government responded with violence. Attempts to quell dissent, including the sacking of his energy minister and dissolving his government, failed to satisfy protesters seeking a democratic transition.
Instead, the standoff culminated in the elite military unit, commanded by Randrianirina, taking control. The new leadership has since been sworn in and announced plans to hold national elections within the next two years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment