Hazy, Hot Weather Expected Today


2025-10-26 04:01:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hazy to misty in places at first, becoming relatively hot during the daytime and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, conditions will be fine, the report added.

Inshore winds will be southwesterly at 3 to 10 knots at first, shifting to northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 20 knots in some areas during the day.

Offshore winds will be westerly at 7 to 17 knots.

Sea state inshore will range from 1 to 3 feet, while offshore it will be between 2 and 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will range from 4 to 9 kilometers, and offshore from 5 to 10 kilometers.

Gulf Times

