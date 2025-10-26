Hazy, Hot Weather Expected Today
Offshore, conditions will be fine, the report added.
Inshore winds will be southwesterly at 3 to 10 knots at first, shifting to northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 20 knots in some areas during the day.
Offshore winds will be westerly at 7 to 17 knots.
Sea state inshore will range from 1 to 3 feet, while offshore it will be between 2 and 4 feet.
Visibility inshore will range from 4 to 9 kilometers, and offshore from 5 to 10 kilometers.hazy misty hot
