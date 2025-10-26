403
N. Korea's Foreign Minister Set for Russia, Belarus Visit
(MENAFN) Choe Son Hui, North Korea's Foreign Minister, is preparing for diplomatic missions to Russia and Belarus, according to state media reports released Sunday.
Both trips follow formal invitations extended by the respective foreign ministries of the two nations.
Specific scheduling details remain undisclosed by Pyongyang, including exact departure and arrival dates for Choe, who previously traveled to Moscow this past November for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
The diplomatic moves underscore deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, particularly following last year's signing of a mutual defense treaty between the two nations. The pact mandates military assistance to either party should a third-party attack occur. Military cooperation has intensified, with thousands of North Korean troops dispatched to Russian territory last year as Moscow's conflict with Ukraine continues. Casualty reports indicate dozens of North Korean soldiers have been killed.
Bilateral engagement extends beyond Russia. Last month, during a military parade in Beijing hosted by China, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. Kim subsequently issued an invitation for Lukashenko to make a state visit to North Korea.
