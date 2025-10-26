Left-Winger Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland's Presidential Election

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dublin: Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly on Saturday won the race to be Ireland's new president, comfortably beating her centrist opponent in a contest marred by record numbers of spoilt ballots.

Connolly, 68, secured more than 63 percent of the votes, well ahead of Heather Humphreys of the Fine Gael party on 29.5 percent, according to the official count.

But the seemingly comprehensive victory was marred by the number of spoilt votes and criticism over the lack of right-wing candidates, amid frustration over issues including immigration and crime.

Nearly 13 percent of the 1.65 million ballots cast were "invalid", a record in a modern Irish elections.

"It will be an absolute privilege to serve you," Connolly said in her acceptance speech at the count declaration. The lawyer is an outspoken critic of both the United States and European Union.

"For those who didn't vote for me and those who spoilt their votes: let me tell you, I will be an inclusive president to listen to all of you."

She vowed to be "a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality" as well as a "voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change".

Connolly's election to a role with limited political power could nonetheless herald an era of increased friction between Ireland's largely ceremonial presidency and government.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin -- who heads Fianna Fail, the larger party in Ireland's power-sharing coalition with Fine Gael -- had earlier congratulated her for an "impactful campaign".

"I look forward to working with the new President... as Ireland continues to play a significant role on the global stage," he added.

'Spoil your vote'

Conservative figures had urged voters to mar their voting paper in protest at the two-horse race and other issues.

Like neighbouring Britain, Ireland has seen an increasingly divisive debate over an influx of asylum seekers, sparking sometimes violent protests, including outside facilities used to house them.

Connolly will begin her seven-year term next month, replacing 84-year-old Michael Higgins, in the post since 2011.

A slew of celebrities had also considered running -- including mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, singer Bob Geldof and dancer Michael Flatley -- but their campaigns failed to materialise.

A conservative Catholic candidate almost made the ballot but fell short of gaining enough parliamentary backing, sparking anger about the nomination rules and early calls to "spoil your vote".

Connolly and Humphreys ended up as the only effective choices after another candidate representing Fianna Fail quit the race.

But he remained on ballot papers -- winning around 7 percent of the vote -- having only announced his withdrawal earlier this month.

One recent poll suggested 49 percent of people did not feel represented in the contest.

But while turnout had been expected to suffer, at nearly 46 percent, it was higher than for the last presidential election in 2018.

'Disastrous'

Connolly, supported by left-wing parties including Sinn Fein, surged ahead in opinion polls in recent weeks.

But some predict her radical views on foreign policy, social justice and housing could cause friction with the government.

She is an Irish-language speaker and, like many in Ireland, vehemently pro-Palestinian. She also wants to see the Ireland reunified with the UK territory Northern Ireland.

Connolly has also voiced unease at Europe's growing military spending.

Trinity College Dublin politics professor Lisa Keenan said the left-wing unity behind Connolly signals parties on that flank have serious hopes to "end the dominance" of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Their ultimate aim is to "exclude them from government for the first time in the history of the state", she noted.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald hailed the result as showing the "potential for an alternative... beyond the old politics".

"It is certainly my hope and desire that we can drive this politics of optimism, of hope, of activism from the grassroots forward."