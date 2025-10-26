Science Guided By Faith Can Achieve Any Goal: Gujarat CM Patel

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday attended the 'Shatchandi Mahayagna' at Gozariya village in Mehsana district and claimed that science guided by faith can achieve any goal.

Extending New Year greetings on the occasion of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Chief Minister emphasised that development must go hand in hand with tradition - echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "progress while preserving heritage".

Highlighting the spiritual significance of yajnas, CM Patel said, "If science is guided by faith, we can reach any destination we aspire to."

He made the remarks while attending the 'Mahayagna' organised by the Shri Umiya Mataji Mandir Trust and the Patidar community.

He praised Gozariya village, noting its spirit of collective strength - "a village not only capable of completing its own tasks without obstacles but also helping others achieve theirs."

Speaking on the renewed spiritual energy across the nation following the consecration of the Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, CM Patel underscored Gujarat's crucial role in nation-building. "The vision of a developed India is achievable only through a developed Gujarat," he said, detailing state initiatives to ensure inclusive growth that reaches every village and citizen.

The Chief Minister also outlined Gujarat's efforts to accelerate economic growth, including the government's new zone-wise Vibrant Conferences. The first such conference, recently held in North Gujarat, resulted in investment commitments exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore and over 1,200 MoUs, Patel said with satisfaction.

CM Patel concluded his address by urging the people of Gozariya to take new resolutions for the year and prayed to Goddess Umiya Mata for their successful fulfilment.

Member of Parliament Haribhai Patel highlighted the importance of maintaining religious practices across India to nurture values among the younger generation.

"True development includes not just roads and infrastructure but also spirituality and cultural values," Haribhai Patel said.

Rajya Sabha member Mayank Nayak commended the organisers for holding the Shatchandi Mahayagna to reconnect the youth with Sanatan Dharma amid the rise of technology and artificial intelligence. He assured continuous support for Gozariya's development and pledged to ensure the village remains at the forefront of progress.

On this occasion, CM Patel offered prayers to Goddess Umiya Mata and honoured donors who contributed to the Mahayagna.

The event saw the presence of Mehsana MLA Mukesh Patel, Mehsana District Bank Chairman Vinod Patel, Collector S.K. Prajapati, members of the Umiya Mataji Mandir Trust, Patidar community leaders, and a large gathering of devotees.