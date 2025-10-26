403
Sudan’s Jebel Marra is fertile region amid famine, war
(MENAFN) In Sudan’s Jebel Marra mountains, it is almost possible to forget the civil war consuming the country. Women dressed in vibrant clothing and plastic sandals travel daily on donkeys, children in tow, to tend fields brimming with peanuts, oranges, apples, and strawberries—luxuries in a nation facing one of the world’s most severe hunger crises. The area’s fertile soil and Mediterranean-like climate make it an agricultural gem, once famed for its juicy organic oranges.
Yet, despite abundant harvests, the region struggles to get its produce to market. “We almost sell them for free and sometimes get rid of them on the way [to market], because they get rotten,” says Hafiz Ali, an orange vendor in Golo, Central Darfur. Poor roads and insecurity make transport nearly impossible.
Jebel Marra remains under the control of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdulwahid (SLA-AW), a group that has stayed neutral in the current conflict and maintained autonomy in the region for over two decades. But the area is increasingly isolated: the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias block major routes to the north and west, while Sudanese army airstrikes target RSF positions to the south, claiming civilian lives. RSF-controlled areas lie to the east.
The isolation has left local farmers unable to reach major markets in el-Fasher, 130 km away, or Tine on the Chadian border, 275 km away. Alternatives exist but are perilous. In Tawila, a makeshift market has emerged, drawing tens of thousands who fled el-Fasher. Oversupply has caused prices to plummet, while smuggling produce into the city has become a life-threatening business.
Travel in the mountains is slow and dangerous. “To travel about 12 km, it takes you a whole day of driving in the mountains and the mud,” says Yousif, a fruit vendor in Tawila. Even with a fragile truce in Central Darfur between Fur ethnic leaders and Arab nomads, allowing limited trade, armed robberies and security threats remain. Markets in SLA-AW towns like Nertiti operate once a week, while RSF-controlled Zalingei’s market is subject to numerous checkpoints and harassment.
Within Jebel Marra, SLA-AW checkpoints regulate access, with armed men demanding fees and inspecting goods—even confiscating skin-bleaching creams, common elsewhere in Sudan. Signs of the broader conflict are everywhere: lorries filled with families fleeing fighting arrive daily, seeking shelter in schools or clinics with little humanitarian aid available.
In Golo, a woman who escaped el-Fasher described her dire situation: “We have no income. No jobs to do, I used to work as a nurse and I can farm, but the land here belongs to people who work only for themselves. We don't know what to do.” Sick and elderly lie on the ground, while children cry from hunger. The local harvest may offer some relief, but only within the confined region.
Jebel Marra remains a green oasis surrounded by chaos—a land of waterfalls and abundant fruit, yet caught between warring factions. As one trader lamented, “We’re not part of the war—we just want to sell our oranges.”
