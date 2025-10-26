403
Sudanese Forces Intercept RSF Drone Strike
(MENAFN) Sudan’s military announced on Saturday that its air defense units successfully intercepted a drone assault aimed at a military installation in Kenana, located south of the capital, Khartoum, during continuing confrontations with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Eyewitnesses informed a local news outlet that army defenses responded promptly to the drone attack early Saturday morning, which specifically targeted the Kenana military base in White Nile state. At this time, no casualties or structural damage have been reported.
The RSF had launched offensives on Khartoum International Airport and other strategic locations in Khartoum state earlier this week on Tuesday, coinciding with the airport’s planned reopening after more than two years of closure.
The facility welcomed its first civilian flight on Wednesday. In March, Sudanese forces regained control of the capital from the RSF.
In a separate development, two Sudanese military officials told a news agency that army drones destroyed a cargo plane early Saturday at Nyala airport, which is under RSF control in South Darfur state.
The RSF has not immediately responded to these reports.
Since April 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been embroiled in a civil war that has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.
