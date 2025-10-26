Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Criticizes US Over Trade Agreement Investigation

2025-10-26 03:56:13
(MENAFN) Beijing on Friday called on Washington to "promptly correct its wrong practices and protect the hard-won outcomes of consultations," following the announcement that the US Trade Representative (USTR) had initiated a probe into China’s adherence to the 2019 "Phase One" trade agreement.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, stated on the social media platform X that, "As a major country that takes its responsibilities seriously, China has scrupulously fulfilled its obligations in the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement by protecting intellectual property, increasing imports, and providing greater market access."

The USTR launched a Section 301 investigation on Friday into China’s execution of the Economic and Trade Agreement signed in 2019.

The US agency emphasized that Beijing had agreed to make structural reforms to address distortive practices in intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, and financial services, highlighting certain areas of concern within the deal.

Liu voiced China's "firm opposition" to what it described as "false accusations and related review measures."

He added that, "Since signing the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, the US has systematically escalated economic and other forms of pressure against China, implementing a series of restrictive measures such as export controls and investment restrictions that repudiate the spirit of the Agreement," warning that these moves have caused "serious damage to the bilateral and trade ties."

