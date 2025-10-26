403
Trump Administration to Use Anonymous Donation for Military Pay
(MENAFN) The Trump administration will depend on a $130 million contribution from an unidentified supporter of President Donald Trump to fund military salaries, the Defense Department confirmed on Friday.
“The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated, adding that the funds were received under the department’s “general gift acceptance authority.”
It remains unclear how much of the pay for the nation’s more than 1.3 million active-duty personnel will be covered by the donation.
According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, the Trump administration’s 2025 budget proposes roughly $600 billion for military compensation, meaning that the $130 million contribution equates to approximately $100 per service member.
Relying on private contributions to finance troop salaries is an unusual practice and could potentially breach the Antideficiency Act, which prohibits federal agencies from spending beyond congressional appropriations or accepting voluntary services.
On Thursday evening, Trump revealed the $130 million gift, noting that it came from “a friend of mine” to assist in covering gaps in military pay. He did not disclose the donor’s identity, explaining that the individual “doesn’t really want the recognition.”
