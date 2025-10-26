403
Thai Premier Cancels ASEAN Summit Visit
(MENAFN) Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called off his trip on Saturday to participate in the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia, following the passing of Queen Sirikit, a media outlet reported.
Sources indicated that Anutin plans to attend a signing ceremony with Cambodia on Sunday, which he has requested be moved from the afternoon to the morning.
However, if the U.S. delegation, led by President Donald Trump, cannot accommodate the schedule adjustment, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will sign the agreement in Anutin’s place.
The ASEAN summit is scheduled to start on Sunday and will continue through Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur.
During the event, Trump is expected to witness the signing of the peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, which agreed to a ceasefire on July 28 following a border conflict that resulted in multiple casualties.
Anutin’s participation in the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting and associated meetings in Gyeongju, South Korea, from Tuesday to Saturday has also been canceled, with Sihasak attending as his representative.
Queen Sirikit, mother of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn, passed away on Friday in Bangkok at the age of 93.
According to the Thai Royal Household Bureau, she died at a hospital at 9.21 pm local time (1421 GMT). A medical team monitoring her health since Sept. 7, 2019, reported that she suffered from “multiple illnesses and abnormalities across several systems that required ongoing medical care.”
