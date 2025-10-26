403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Aims to Strengthen Cooperation with Singapore
(MENAFN) China is prepared to enhance mutually advantageous collaboration with Singapore, Premier Li Qiang stated on Saturday upon his arrival in the city-state for a two-day official trip, a news agency reported.
"Over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two countries have maintained a good momentum for development, with deepened political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges, setting a model for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between countries," Li remarked, emphasizing the longstanding stability and growth of bilateral relations.
Pointing to the advancements in China-Singapore relations in recent times, Li highlighted Beijing’s willingness to collaborate with Singapore to harmonize development strategies, broaden mutually beneficial cooperation, promote shared modernization initiatives, and support "true multilateralism and promoting common development in the region."
Li is expected to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to sign memorandums and agreements covering areas such as green development, the digital economy, and professional training and growth, according to a statement from Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.
On Sunday, Li is also scheduled to hold talks with Singapore's acting president, Eddie Teo.
This visit represents the first trip by a Chinese premier to Singapore in seven years.
Following his stay in Singapore, Li will head to Malaysia to participate in the 28th China-ASEAN Summit, the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th East Asia Summit, and the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.
"Over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the relations between the two countries have maintained a good momentum for development, with deepened political mutual trust, fruitful practical cooperation and closer people-to-people exchanges, setting a model for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between countries," Li remarked, emphasizing the longstanding stability and growth of bilateral relations.
Pointing to the advancements in China-Singapore relations in recent times, Li highlighted Beijing’s willingness to collaborate with Singapore to harmonize development strategies, broaden mutually beneficial cooperation, promote shared modernization initiatives, and support "true multilateralism and promoting common development in the region."
Li is expected to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to sign memorandums and agreements covering areas such as green development, the digital economy, and professional training and growth, according to a statement from Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.
On Sunday, Li is also scheduled to hold talks with Singapore's acting president, Eddie Teo.
This visit represents the first trip by a Chinese premier to Singapore in seven years.
Following his stay in Singapore, Li will head to Malaysia to participate in the 28th China-ASEAN Summit, the 28th ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 20th East Asia Summit, and the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment