403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Illegal Israeli Settlers Disrupt Olive Harvest in West Bank
(MENAFN) Three Palestinian farmers sustained injuries on Saturday after being assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers in the southern region of Nablus, located in the occupied West Bank, according to an official Palestinian news agency.
The settlers, described as armed and unauthorized, attacked olive pickers using sticks and dogs in the Wadi al-Hajj Issa area of Aqraba.
The assault resulted in three injuries and forced the farmers to abandon their lands.
In the nearby town of Duma, Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinians from reaching their olive groves, the head of the village council, Suleiman Dawabsha, reported.
He noted that illegal settlers have frequently targeted local farmers, taking olives, damaging trees, and grazing livestock on privately owned lands.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that illegal Israeli settlers have perpetrated over 7,000 assaults on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since Israel initiated its war on Gaza in October 2023.
This includes 158 attacks specifically aimed at olive pickers since the start of this month.
Muayyad Shaaban, the head of the commission, stated in an Oct. 21 announcement that this year’s olive harvest has been “the hardest in decades,” attributing the difficulties to widespread Israeli restrictions that designate farmlands as “closed military zones.”
Olive harvesting remains a crucial source of livelihood for thousands of Palestinian households. According to the Agriculture Ministry, this year’s yield is among the weakest in decades, with production estimated at only 15% of the typical level.
The settlers, described as armed and unauthorized, attacked olive pickers using sticks and dogs in the Wadi al-Hajj Issa area of Aqraba.
The assault resulted in three injuries and forced the farmers to abandon their lands.
In the nearby town of Duma, Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinians from reaching their olive groves, the head of the village council, Suleiman Dawabsha, reported.
He noted that illegal settlers have frequently targeted local farmers, taking olives, damaging trees, and grazing livestock on privately owned lands.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that illegal Israeli settlers have perpetrated over 7,000 assaults on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since Israel initiated its war on Gaza in October 2023.
This includes 158 attacks specifically aimed at olive pickers since the start of this month.
Muayyad Shaaban, the head of the commission, stated in an Oct. 21 announcement that this year’s olive harvest has been “the hardest in decades,” attributing the difficulties to widespread Israeli restrictions that designate farmlands as “closed military zones.”
Olive harvesting remains a crucial source of livelihood for thousands of Palestinian households. According to the Agriculture Ministry, this year’s yield is among the weakest in decades, with production estimated at only 15% of the typical level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment