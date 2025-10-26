403
Ukrainian Strike Damages Belgorod Reservoir Dam
(MENAFN) The Belgorod reservoir dam sustained damage during a Ukrainian attack on Saturday, according to the regional governor.
Vyacheslav Gladkov stated, "As a result of Ukraine’s strike, there are damages to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir."
He cautioned that another strike on the dam could impact at least 1,000 individuals.
Gladkov further noted, "If this happens again, it will pose a threat of flooding river valley areas on the side of Kharkiv region and several streets of our settlements where around 1,000 residents live."
So far, Ukraine has not responded to Russia’s allegations, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing hostilities.
