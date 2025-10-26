403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strike Hits Vehicle Near School in Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone attacked a vehicle on the Harouf-Jibchit road in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, on Saturday, according to a Lebanese state news agency.
The strike took place close to an elementary school in Harouf, though no immediate injuries or deaths were reported.
Southern Lebanon, particularly its western region, has experienced frequent Israeli drone operations over Tyre and surrounding areas, including Qasmiyeh and Abu Al-Soud to the north of Tyre, often flying at low altitudes.
On Friday, two separate Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left two others injured, with both attacks aimed at vehicles.
The Israeli military stated that it had killed a Hezbollah operative named Abbas Hassan Karki in Nabatieh.
Israel has continued to conduct airstrikes in Lebanon, claiming they target Hezbollah facilities, despite a ceasefire agreement that began in November 2024.
According to the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was expected to completely withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025.
Nevertheless, it has only partially removed its forces and still maintains a presence at five border outposts.
The strike took place close to an elementary school in Harouf, though no immediate injuries or deaths were reported.
Southern Lebanon, particularly its western region, has experienced frequent Israeli drone operations over Tyre and surrounding areas, including Qasmiyeh and Abu Al-Soud to the north of Tyre, often flying at low altitudes.
On Friday, two separate Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left two others injured, with both attacks aimed at vehicles.
The Israeli military stated that it had killed a Hezbollah operative named Abbas Hassan Karki in Nabatieh.
Israel has continued to conduct airstrikes in Lebanon, claiming they target Hezbollah facilities, despite a ceasefire agreement that began in November 2024.
According to the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was expected to completely withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025.
Nevertheless, it has only partially removed its forces and still maintains a presence at five border outposts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment