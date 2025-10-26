403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Tribunal in Istanbul Highlights Evidence of Israeli Crimes
(MENAFN) International legal experts, human rights advocates, and media organizations have presented comprehensive documentation of Israeli violations in Gaza to the Gaza Tribunal during its ongoing concluding session, titled “Complicity, International System, Resistance, and Solidarity.”
The four-day open tribunal, convened at Istanbul University from Thursday through Sunday, collects detailed testimonies from survivors, reporters, and legal professionals to record and expose breaches of human rights occurring in the Gaza Strip.
Delegates from Witness Eye, a journalism-based media initiative designed to digitally preserve testimonies from individuals living amid warfare, underscored the vital need to safeguard such firsthand records.
A spokesperson from Witness Eye stated: "Witness Eye is a platform… established by media professionals in order to make a digital archive of the testimonies, statements of the people who are really, at the moment, living under the shadow of a genocide, and is also trying to amplify the voices of the people who are showing solidarity and sharing the Palestinian cause.
"Over the past two years, Witness Eye has collected testimonies and evidence, digital video evidence from over 100 people. And at the moment, it's a privilege and honor for me to hand over these pieces of evidence that are showing the genocide, especially from the people who are living in Gaza."
In addition, a delegate from MAZLUMDER, the Association for Human Rights and Solidarity for the Oppressed, drew attention to the crucial importance of eyewitness testimonies in recording the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.
The four-day open tribunal, convened at Istanbul University from Thursday through Sunday, collects detailed testimonies from survivors, reporters, and legal professionals to record and expose breaches of human rights occurring in the Gaza Strip.
Delegates from Witness Eye, a journalism-based media initiative designed to digitally preserve testimonies from individuals living amid warfare, underscored the vital need to safeguard such firsthand records.
A spokesperson from Witness Eye stated: "Witness Eye is a platform… established by media professionals in order to make a digital archive of the testimonies, statements of the people who are really, at the moment, living under the shadow of a genocide, and is also trying to amplify the voices of the people who are showing solidarity and sharing the Palestinian cause.
"Over the past two years, Witness Eye has collected testimonies and evidence, digital video evidence from over 100 people. And at the moment, it's a privilege and honor for me to hand over these pieces of evidence that are showing the genocide, especially from the people who are living in Gaza."
In addition, a delegate from MAZLUMDER, the Association for Human Rights and Solidarity for the Oppressed, drew attention to the crucial importance of eyewitness testimonies in recording the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment