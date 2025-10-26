403
Lithuania Shuts Airports After Balloon Intrusions from Belarus
(MENAFN) Lithuania temporarily closed its two primary airports and sealed border checkpoints with Belarus on Friday following the entry of helium-filled weather balloons into its airspace for the third occasion this month.
Authorities confirmed that Vilnius and Kaunas airports were shut down as a precautionary measure until 2 a.m. (2300 GMT), while the border crossings with Belarus will stay closed until midday on Saturday.
According to Lithuanian officials, the balloons are allegedly employed by smugglers to transport illegal cigarettes, and the government accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, of failing to prevent the activity.
“The national security commission will meet again next week to assess the influence of decisions already made and what else could be done in the short term to make it painful to the smugglers and to Lukashenko’s regime, which allows them to thrive,” Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene stated in an official announcement.
The National Crisis Management Center reported that “tens of balloons” were spotted on radar Friday.
It added that the Vilnius Airport had already been shut down earlier this month, on Tuesday and October 5, when 25 balloons had violated Lithuanian airspace.
