Belgium Warns Against Using Russia’s Frozen Assets
(MENAFN) Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has cautioned that tapping Russia’s frozen central-bank reserves is likely to extend the conflict in Ukraine by enabling further arms deliveries rather than aiding in reconstruction. So far, EU leaders have been unable to reach a consensus on the utilization of these funds.
The statement followed opposition from Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever to the proposed “reparations loan” plan.
This scheme envisions the EU raising approximately €140 billion ($160 billion) to support Ukraine, using Russia’s assets as collateral, with Moscow eventually making reparations payments to Ukraine as part of a future peace agreement.
“Of course, this money will not rebuild Ukraine but will continue the war,” Francken wrote in a post on X on Friday, highlighting the significant costs of armed conflict.
The minister also warned that several EU officials, led by the bloc’s foreign policy head, Kaja Kallas, “want to give these assets to Ukraine through a legally questionable structure.”
He stressed that “even during the Second World War, such a dubious confiscation was never carried out.”
Belgium, which holds the majority of the immobilized assets—estimated at around $300 billion—at the clearinghouse Euroclear, has raised concerns about the potential risks associated with the plan.
De Wever has outlined three conditions for supporting the loan, including the need for risk-sharing, cautioning that he would “do everything” to block the confiscation if these conditions are not met.
