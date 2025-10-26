403
Trump Considers Strikes on Venezuelan “Cocaine Facilities”
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is evaluating proposals for US attacks on alleged “cocaine facilities” and other targets tied to drug trafficking within Venezuela, a news agency reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Two anonymous officials informed the network that Trump has not dismissed the possibility of diplomatic engagement with Nicolas Maduro, despite earlier accounts suggesting that the United States had entirely ceased dialogue with Caracas while exploring a potential plan to remove the Venezuelan president.
Nonetheless, one source from the news agency highlighted that “there are plans on the table that the president is considering” concerning operations targeting locations inside Venezuela.
Another official stated that the Trump administration is reviewing multiple strategies but is currently prioritizing “going after the drugs inside Venezuela.”
Certain US officials reportedly view a counter-narcotics campaign within the Latin American nation as a way to amplify pressure for a regime change in Caracas.
Publicly, Trump has refuted claims that he is aiming to depose the Venezuelan leader.
In recent weeks, American forces have conducted several strikes on vessels suspected of drug smuggling, which Washington asserts are connected to Venezuela, resulting in numerous fatalities.
On Thursday, Trump – who previously confirmed authorizing CIA operations in Venezuela – mentioned that the US might expand its maritime anti-drug efforts onto land, without providing additional details.
Furthermore, Washington has dispatched the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the Caribbean to reinforce the anti-drug campaign.
