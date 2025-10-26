403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Signals Readiness to Deploy Troops for Ukraine
(MENAFN) France is prepared to deploy troops as soon as next year under security assurances offered by Ukraine’s Western supporters, should a ceasefire be achieved in the ongoing conflict with Russia, Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill announced.
Addressing the National Assembly’s Defense Committee on Thursday, Schill emphasized that next year “will be marked by coalitions,” highlighting the upcoming large-scale French-led Orion 26 exercise, which aims to assess coordination among NATO forces.
“We will stand ready to deploy forces within the framework of security guarantees, if necessary, for the benefit of Ukraine,” Schill stated to legislators.
He further noted that the French Army has the capacity to manage three simultaneous “alerts,” which could include a deployment to Ukraine.
At present, France maintains a “national emergency level” of 7,000 soldiers who can be mobilized within 12 hours to five days, whether for domestic operations or NATO missions.
This statement followed remarks by Chief of the Armed Forces Fabien Mandon a day earlier, who asserted that the French military must be prepared for a potential confrontation with Russia in the coming years.
He warned that Russia “may be tempted” to escalate the conflict into Europe, a suggestion Moscow has rejected.
Addressing the National Assembly’s Defense Committee on Thursday, Schill emphasized that next year “will be marked by coalitions,” highlighting the upcoming large-scale French-led Orion 26 exercise, which aims to assess coordination among NATO forces.
“We will stand ready to deploy forces within the framework of security guarantees, if necessary, for the benefit of Ukraine,” Schill stated to legislators.
He further noted that the French Army has the capacity to manage three simultaneous “alerts,” which could include a deployment to Ukraine.
At present, France maintains a “national emergency level” of 7,000 soldiers who can be mobilized within 12 hours to five days, whether for domestic operations or NATO missions.
This statement followed remarks by Chief of the Armed Forces Fabien Mandon a day earlier, who asserted that the French military must be prepared for a potential confrontation with Russia in the coming years.
He warned that Russia “may be tempted” to escalate the conflict into Europe, a suggestion Moscow has rejected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment