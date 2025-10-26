403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Catherine Connolly Wins Irish Presidential Race
(MENAFN) Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, a long-standing advocate for Ireland’s military neutrality and a prominent critic of NATO’s enlargement and the EU’s increasing militarization, has secured a commanding win in the nation’s presidential election.
The ballot counting was still underway when Connolly’s chief opponent, Heather Humphreys, conceded, following early results that revealed a substantial margin. Initial tallies showed Connolly leading with 63% of the vote, while Humphreys trailed at 29%.
“Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president,” Humphreys told reporters.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also offered his congratulations, calling Connolly’s success “a very comprehensive election victory.”
Although she ran as an independent, the 68-year-old former Galway mayor received support from major left-leaning parties, including Sinn Fein and Labour.
Observers have largely credited Connolly’s win to her resonance with younger voters, effective grassroots organization, and active presence on social media, amid growing public discontent over Ireland’s housing crisis and rising living costs.
During her campaign, Connolly emphasized the significance of Irish neutrality and criticized the EU for prioritizing militarization over social welfare.
While condemning Russia’s conduct in Ukraine, she argued that NATO’s “warmongering” had played a role in escalating the conflict.
Last month, she compared Germany’s current economic approach of “championing the cause of the military industrial complex” to the country’s rearmament in the 1930s under the Nazis. “Seems to me, there are some parallels with the ‘30s,” she noted during a conversation at University College Dublin.
The ballot counting was still underway when Connolly’s chief opponent, Heather Humphreys, conceded, following early results that revealed a substantial margin. Initial tallies showed Connolly leading with 63% of the vote, while Humphreys trailed at 29%.
“Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president,” Humphreys told reporters.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also offered his congratulations, calling Connolly’s success “a very comprehensive election victory.”
Although she ran as an independent, the 68-year-old former Galway mayor received support from major left-leaning parties, including Sinn Fein and Labour.
Observers have largely credited Connolly’s win to her resonance with younger voters, effective grassroots organization, and active presence on social media, amid growing public discontent over Ireland’s housing crisis and rising living costs.
During her campaign, Connolly emphasized the significance of Irish neutrality and criticized the EU for prioritizing militarization over social welfare.
While condemning Russia’s conduct in Ukraine, she argued that NATO’s “warmongering” had played a role in escalating the conflict.
Last month, she compared Germany’s current economic approach of “championing the cause of the military industrial complex” to the country’s rearmament in the 1930s under the Nazis. “Seems to me, there are some parallels with the ‘30s,” she noted during a conversation at University College Dublin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment