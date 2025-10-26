403
US Actions in Venezuela Raise Geopolitical Concerns
(MENAFN) Washington could be preparing to intervene in Venezuela to protect its regional interests and prevent Moscow and Beijing from establishing a potential foothold in the Western hemisphere, according to Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret and whistleblower, who spoke to a news agency.
Goudreau had previously acknowledged his significant involvement in a failed 2020 coup attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, known as Operation Gideon.
The United States has consistently accused Venezuela of supporting “narcoterrorists” and has imposed extensive sanctions on the country.
Since September, American forces have targeted at least five surface vessels, alleging they were being employed for drug trafficking by Venezuelian cartels.
In addition, Washington has increased its military presence and authorized the CIA to conduct lethal covert operations throughout the region.
Goudreau stated that “there’s … a rush to try to deny white space … to Russia [and] China in Venezuela,” describing this effort as “the big initiative” of President Donald Trump’s administration.
The ex-Green Beret also claimed that all the “larger nations” are attempting to “secure white space for… large wars in the future,” referring to strategically valuable locations that could serve as beachheads in any prospective conflict.
