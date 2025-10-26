Chhath Puja Holiday In Delhi: From Schools To Offices - What's Closed And What's Open In Capital Tomorrow
All schools in Delhi will remain closed tomorrow. Most private colleges are also likely to stay shut on Monday.Offices
Offices under the Delhi government are expected to remain closed, while private offices will function as usual. However, no official circular has been issued yet.Also Read | Bank holidays this week: Banks to be closed for 5 days from Oct 27 to Nov 1 Transport services
Public transport will operate as normal. Delhi Metro, buses and autorickshaws will be running according to their regular schedules.Hospitals and essential services
All essential services, including hospitals, will continue to function without any disruption.Markets and malls
Markets, shops and malls will remain open unless shopkeepers choose to close voluntarily.
The four-day Chhath festival is widely celebrated by devotees from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Several other states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, are also likely to observe a school holiday.Also Read | Chhath Puja ghat near Yamuna Bank metro station in Delhi reopens after 5 years
The first day of Chhath Puja, known as Nahay-Khay, marks the beginning of the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The day highlights purity, cleanliness and self-discipline, setting the tone for the days of fasting and worship that follow.Chhath devotees worshiping at the bank of Ganga river.
On this day, devotees purify their bodies and minds in preparation for the rigorous fast and rituals ahead. Bathing in rivers or ponds is considered highly auspicious, while those unable to do so can bathe at home using Ganga water. After bathing, devotees wear clean or new clothes and begin the Chhath fast with devotion.Devotees offering rituals and puja on the bank of the Yamuna river before the Chhath puja.
Nahay-Khay also symbolises new beginnings, representing spiritual purity and renewal of life. Devotees offer prayers for the well-being, peace and prosperity of their families. The fast begins with simple, sattvik food prepared with great care and devotion.Also Read | October school holidays: Closures on Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj-check dates Chhath Puja 2025: Key date and timings
Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
Sunrise: 6:30 AM
Sunset: 5:40 PM
Shashthi Tithi Begins: 6:04 AM, October 27
Shashthi Tithi Ends: 7:59 AM, October 28
