Cambodia Joins List Of Countries To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize: 'He Saved Lives'

“Recognising your unwavering dedication and resolute efforts to promote peace, not only between Cambodia and Thailand but also among other nations, and reflecting the gratitude of the Cambodian peoples, I have nominated President Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Hun said.
“Peace saves lives, and this is the heartfelt wish of our people,” he added.
Hun also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his mediation efforts as ASEAN Chair, calling Malaysia's role“pivotal” in guiding both sides towards a final agreement.
Trump attended the signing ceremony alongside Anwar and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Both Southeast Asian leaders praised the former US president for his personal involvement in encouraging the two nations to reach a swift settlement.
The Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords formally end years of sporadic clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, marking one of the most significant diplomatic achievements under ASEAN's leadership in recent years.
