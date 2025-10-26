Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Know Your Artisan': Clock Tower Buzzes With Crafts & Culture

2025-10-26 03:10:14
Srinagar: The iconic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) at Lal Chowk came alive on Saturday as the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir hosted the“Know Your Artisan” programme, drawing hundreds of visitors and turning the city centre into a lively cultural hub.

Senior officials from the administration graced the event, which celebrated the rich craftsmanship and creativity of Kashmir's traditional artisans. Stalls showcasing papier-mâché, copperware, wood carving, sozni embroidery, and pashmina weaving lined the open square, while vibrant drapes and cultural displays added to the festive atmosphere.

“It feels like Lal Chowk has come alive again,” said Nusrat Ahmed, a local visitor from Rajbagh.“Seeing artisans work live and explain their craft connects us to our roots. It is a beautiful experience.”

A college student, another visitor, expressed amazement at the diversity of art forms on display.“Usually we see these products in shops, but here you meet the actual hands behind them, the real artists,” he said.

Kashmir Observer

