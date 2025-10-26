403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Military Repels Drone Assault Aimed at South of Khartoum
(MENAFN) Sudan's armed forces announced Saturday they successfully neutralized an unmanned aerial attack on a strategic installation south of Khartoum, as hostilities with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary organization intensify.
Anti-aircraft defenses engaged the drone targeting Kenana military infrastructure in White Nile state during early Saturday hours, eyewitnesses informed a local media outlet. Initial assessments indicated no fatalities or structural damage from the attempted strike.
The RSF initiated aggressive operations against Khartoum International Airport and additional critical infrastructure across the capital province Tuesday—timing the offensive to coincide with the facility's planned reopening following a 24-month shutdown. The aviation hub welcomed its inaugural civilian passenger service Wednesday. Government forces reclaimed the capital from RSF control this past March.
In a separate development, two military intelligence sources confirmed to media that army unmanned combat vehicles eliminated a transport plane at Nyala airport in South Darfur state early Saturday. The airfield remains under RSF occupation.
The RSF has not issued any response regarding either incident.
Sudan's national military and the RSF militia have engaged in armed conflict since April 2023—a devastating civil war that has claimed thousands of lives and forcibly displaced millions of civilians.
Anti-aircraft defenses engaged the drone targeting Kenana military infrastructure in White Nile state during early Saturday hours, eyewitnesses informed a local media outlet. Initial assessments indicated no fatalities or structural damage from the attempted strike.
The RSF initiated aggressive operations against Khartoum International Airport and additional critical infrastructure across the capital province Tuesday—timing the offensive to coincide with the facility's planned reopening following a 24-month shutdown. The aviation hub welcomed its inaugural civilian passenger service Wednesday. Government forces reclaimed the capital from RSF control this past March.
In a separate development, two military intelligence sources confirmed to media that army unmanned combat vehicles eliminated a transport plane at Nyala airport in South Darfur state early Saturday. The airfield remains under RSF occupation.
The RSF has not issued any response regarding either incident.
Sudan's national military and the RSF militia have engaged in armed conflict since April 2023—a devastating civil war that has claimed thousands of lives and forcibly displaced millions of civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment