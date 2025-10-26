403
Gaza Tragedy Continues As Displaced Face Uncertainty, Post-War Hardships
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Wesam Abozaid
GAZA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Whether in Al-Mawasi camp, West of Khan Yunis city, or elsewhere along the western coast of the Gaza Strip, the suffering of displaced Palestinians continues, as they face a future filled with uncertainty.
Following the two-year war of genocide, clusters of tents have become the norm due to the devastation and destruction left by the Israeli occupation forces, which still maintain control over 50 percent of the enclave.
Gazans, despite living amid an estimated 61 millions tons of debris, illness, and harsh weather conditions, continue to persevere while calls for international intervention grow to avert an impending humanitarian disaster. (end)
