Tawanda Zininga

Lecturer and Researcher, Stellenbosch University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I hold a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences (Honours) from the University of Zimbabwe in 2005 and worked as a Medical Scientist for more than 6 years and graduated with an MSc in Molecular Biology from Staffordshire University in 2012. I graduated with a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Venda in 2016 and continued as a Postdoctoral fellow until end of 2019. In 2020, I was employed at Stellenbosch University where I am currently working.

–present Lecturer and Researcher, Stellenbosch University

2016 University of Venda, Biochemistry

ExperienceEducation