Tawanda Zininga
- Lecturer and Researcher, Stellenbosch University
I hold a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences (Honours) from the University of Zimbabwe in 2005 and worked as a Medical Scientist for more than 6 years and graduated with an MSc in Molecular Biology from Staffordshire University in 2012. I graduated with a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Venda in 2016 and continued as a Postdoctoral fellow until end of 2019. In 2020, I was employed at Stellenbosch University where I am currently working.Experience
- –present Lecturer and Researcher, Stellenbosch University
- 2016 University of Venda, Biochemistry
