MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

In addition, Russian forces have lost the following equipment: 11,291 (+4) tanks, 23,477 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 34,002 (+15) artillery systems, 1,526 (+0) MLRS, 1,230 (+0) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 74,399 (+214) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,880 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 65,517 (+81) automotive equipment and fuel tanks, 3,981 (+0) units of special equipment.

These figures are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 25 October, as of 22:00, 158 clashes between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian troops occurred on the front.