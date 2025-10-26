Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 900 Over Past Day
In addition, Russian forces have lost the following equipment: 11,291 (+4) tanks, 23,477 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 34,002 (+15) artillery systems, 1,526 (+0) MLRS, 1,230 (+0) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 74,399 (+214) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,880 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 65,517 (+81) automotive equipment and fuel tanks, 3,981 (+0) units of special equipment.
These figures are being updated.Read also: Ukraine's forces shoot down Russia's new AI-powered drone in Donetsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, on 25 October, as of 22:00, 158 clashes between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian troops occurred on the front.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment