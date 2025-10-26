War Update: 181 Combat Engagements On Frontline In Past 24 Hrs, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing operational information as of 08:00 on Sunday, 26 October, Ukrinform saw.

“A total of 181 combat engagements were recorded over the past day,” the statement reads.

The enemy carried out one missile strike on Ukrainian positions and settlements using seven missiles, 75 airstrikes dropping 144 guided bombs, and conducted 3,021 shelling attacks, including 136 from multiple rocket launchers. In addition, 4,698 kamikaze drones were deployed.

Russian airstrikes targeted, among other locations, the settlements of Danylivka, Pokrovske, and Bratske in Dnipropetrovsk region, Huliaipole and Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske in Kherson region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, five combat engagements occurred; the enemy carried out13 airstrikes with 26 guided bombs and 150 shellings including five from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces made 11 attempts to breach defensive lines near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Stroivka, and toward Bolohivka, Kolodiazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight attacks were repelled near Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, there were 12 attacks, with enemy trying to penetrate near Hrekivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Torske, Drobysheve, and Korovii Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, four enemy assaults were halted near Yampil, Serebrianka, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one engagement was recorded near Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces conducted 22 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyno, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 76 assaults were repelled near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Pankivka, Mayak, Sukhy Yar, Zvirove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filia, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces launched 21 attacks near Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novovasylivske, Stepove, Piddubne, Verbove, Vyshneve, Novohryhorivka, Pavlivka, Zlahoda, and toward Rybne.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, seven attacks were repelled near Stepove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups formation were detected.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck two clusters of enemy personnel and one important target of the enemy.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from 24 February 2022 to 26 October 2025, amount to approximately 1,136,890 personnel, including 900 in the past day.

