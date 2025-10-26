King Abdullah II To Open Parliament's Second Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 26 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II will inaugurate the second ordinary session of the Twentieth Parliament, which includes both the Senate and the House of Representatives, today, Sunday.The King is scheduled to deliver the Speech from the Throne, officially opening the new parliamentary session.Following the Royal address, the Senate will convene to select a committee tasked with drafting the response to the speech. The House of Representatives will then meet, chaired by its most senior member, to elect the members of its Permanent Office (the Speaker, two Deputy Speakers, and two Assistants).Recent amendments to the House's bylaws ensure gender representation in the Permanent Office. Article 7(B) stipulates that if a woman does not win the Speaker or Deputy Speaker posts, the right to nominate for one of the two Assistant positions will be restricted to female Deputies.The House will subsequently elect a committee to draft its official response to the Royal Speech, which must be approved and submitted to the King within 14 days. The House is also expected to proceed with the election of its 20 standing parliamentary committees.A Royal Decree had previously postponed the ordinary session until today, October 26, 2025. A separate decree formally called the Parliament to convene for the session starting on this Sunday.