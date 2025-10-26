Jordan's Exports Concentrated In Four Key Economic Blocs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Four major economic blocs captured the bulk of Jordan's export activity during the first eight months of 2025, accounting for roughly 93.6 percent of total national exports, valued at JD6.098 billion, according to official data.The Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) remained Jordan's largest export destination, absorbing 41.5 percent of total exports. It was followed by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries with 25.1 percent, non-Arab Asian countries with 20.9 percent, and the European Union (EU) with 6 percent. These four markets form the core of the Kingdom's external trade network.Exports to GAFTA countries grew by 10.1 percent year-on-year, reaching JD2.53 billion, compared with JD2.297 billion during the same period last year. Saudi Arabia was the leading Arab market, with exports rising by 12.7 percent to JD836 million. Exports to Syria surged by 390.3 percent to JD152 million, while shipments to Iraq increased by 6.4 percent to JD599 million.Conversely, exports to NAFTA countries dipped by 1.7 percent to JD1.532 billion, down from JD1.559 billion a year earlier. Exports to the United States, which dominate this bloc, declined by 2.1 percent to JD1.472 billion.Shipments to non-Arab Asian markets posted a strong 18.1 percent increase, totaling JD1.277 billion, compared with JD1.081 billion a year earlier. India was the top Asian destination, receiving JD750 million in Jordanian exports, a 29.1 percent rise.Exports to EU countries recorded a notable 30.9 percent growth, reaching JD369 million, up from JD282 million in the same period last year. Italy stood out with an exceptional 180.6 percent increase, pushing exports to JD101 million.Meanwhile, exports to other economic blocs fell by 8.2 percent to JD390 million, compared with JD425 million in the same period last year. Exports to free trade zones specifically dropped by 49.4 percent, reaching JD80 million.